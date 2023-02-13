The Western Union Company (WU)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On Friday, The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) lower -1.40% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $14.25. Price fluctuations for WU have ranged from $12.27 to $20.40 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -1.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 9.90% at the time writing. With a float of $370.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $386.50 million.

In an organization with 10500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

The Western Union Company (WU) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07, was worth 99,463. In this transaction Non-Executive Chairman of this company bought 7,745 shares at a rate of $12.84, taking the stock ownership to the 167,337 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s Interim Chief Legal Officer sold 587 for $17.40, making the entire transaction worth $10,214. This insider now owns 14,221 shares in total.

The Western Union Company (WU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.41) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.05% during the next five years compared to 30.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Western Union Company (WU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Western Union Company (WU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 8.11 million. That was better than the volume of 5.1 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, The Western Union Company’s (WU) raw stochastic average was set at 69.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.20. However, in the short run, The Western Union Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.31. Second resistance stands at $14.56. The third major resistance level sits at $14.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.35.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Key Stats

There are currently 386,171K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.50 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,071 M according to its annual income of 805,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,090 M and its income totaled 173,900 K.