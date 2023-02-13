Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) on February 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.37. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.395 and dropped to $1.325 before settling in for the closing price of $1.39. Within the past 52 weeks, DCFC’s price has moved between $1.03 and $14.95.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -102.20%. With a float of $80.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.38 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 466 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.24, operating margin of -103.35, and the pretax margin is -148.61.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Electrical Equipment & Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tritium DCFC Limited is 37.57%, while institutional ownership is 32.40%.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.24) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of -148.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -102.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94 and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC)

The latest stats from [Tritium DCFC Limited, DCFC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.28 million was inferior to 4.19 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Tritium DCFC Limited’s (DCFC) raw stochastic average was set at 7.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4122, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.5328. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4150. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4400. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4850. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3450, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3000. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2750.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 216.10 million based on 153,094K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 85,820 K and income totals -127,560 K.