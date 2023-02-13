U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) plunged -4.43 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On February 10, 2023, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: USX) opened at $1.58, lower -4.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.65 and dropped to $1.51 before settling in for the closing price of $1.58. Price fluctuations for USX have ranged from $1.46 to $5.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 6.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -43.10% at the time writing. With a float of $27.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.56 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8689 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.29, operating margin of -1.02, and the pretax margin is -2.41.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Trucking industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 46.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 22,199. In this transaction Chief Transformation Officer of this company bought 7,500 shares at a rate of $2.96, taking the stock ownership to the 41,278 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s EVP, Chief Legal Off., Sec. sold 10,097 for $3.12, making the entire transaction worth $31,489. This insider now owns 71,820 shares in total.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.05) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -1.87 while generating a return on equity of -15.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -43.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: USX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: USX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.52 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.’s (USX) raw stochastic average was set at 3.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8826, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5220. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6033 in the near term. At $1.6967, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7433. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4633, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4167. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3233.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: USX) Key Stats

There are currently 51,475K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 81.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,949 M according to its annual income of 10,870 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 547,830 K and its income totaled -19,790 K.