V.F. Corporation (VFC) is -9.76% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On February 10, 2023, V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) opened at $26.30, higher 0.92% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.275 and dropped to $26.17 before settling in for the closing price of $26.03. Price fluctuations for VFC have ranged from $25.05 to $64.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 7.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 242.40% at the time writing. With a float of $387.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $387.74 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 35000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.86, operating margin of +14.38, and the pretax margin is +12.83.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of V.F. Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 284,950. In this transaction Interim President and CEO of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $28.50, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Director bought 17,500 for $28.04, making the entire transaction worth $490,712. This insider now owns 28,655 shares in total.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.73) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +10.25 while generating a return on equity of 36.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 242.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.00% during the next five years compared to 11.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for V.F. Corporation (VFC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of V.F. Corporation (VFC)

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) saw its 5-day average volume 13.84 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 6.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.46.

During the past 100 days, V.F. Corporation’s (VFC) raw stochastic average was set at 8.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.97 in the near term. At $27.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $28.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.47. The third support level lies at $24.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) Key Stats

There are currently 388,657K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.11 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,842 M according to its annual income of 1,387 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,081 M and its income totaled -118,430 K.