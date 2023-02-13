Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) volume exceeds 127.61 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Analyst Insights

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) kicked off on February 10, 2023, at the price of $0.30, up 72.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.81 and dropped to $0.30 before settling in for the closing price of $0.27. Over the past 52 weeks, VLON has traded in a range of $0.21-$8.35.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -92.90%. With a float of $6.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.11 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3 employees.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 18.00%.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.23) by $0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -426.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -92.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (VLON) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.13

Technical Analysis of Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON)

Looking closely at Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON), its last 5-days average volume was 26.61 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 5.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (VLON) raw stochastic average was set at 42.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 227.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 184.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2892, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4330. However, in the short run, Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7483. Second resistance stands at $1.0342. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2583. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2383, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0142.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.40 million has total of 12,742K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -9,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -1,033 K.



 

