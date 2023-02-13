Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) posted a -0.17% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on February 10, 2023, with Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) stock price down -0.25% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $11.98. VVNT’s price has ranged from $3.26 to $11.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 56.50%. With a float of $196.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $213.04 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 11000 employees.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of Vivint Smart Home Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 82.50%.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Vivint Smart Home Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT)

Looking closely at Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE: VVNT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.79 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Vivint Smart Home Inc.’s (VVNT) raw stochastic average was set at 99.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.47. However, in the short run, Vivint Smart Home Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.97. Second resistance stands at $11.98. The third major resistance level sits at $12.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.88. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.87.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.57 billion, the company has a total of 213,382K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,479 M while annual income is -305,550 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 439,370 K while its latest quarter income was -41,010 K.