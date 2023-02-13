Waste Management Inc. (WM) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 19,698 M

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) on February 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $152.53, soaring 1.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $154.385 and dropped to $152.05 before settling in for the closing price of $152.28. Within the past 52 weeks, WM’s price has moved between $138.58 and $175.98.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 6.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 25.60%. With a float of $407.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $409.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 49500 workers is very important to gauge.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Waste Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Waste Management Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 152,428. In this transaction Sr. VP-Chief Customer Officer of this company sold 1,005 shares at a rate of $151.67, taking the stock ownership to the 39,198 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s EVP & CFO sold 1,005 for $151.29, making the entire transaction worth $152,046. This insider now owns 64,517 shares in total.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.51) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.75% during the next five years compared to -1.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) Trading Performance Indicators

Waste Management Inc. (WM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 71.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.39, a number that is poised to hit 1.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Waste Management Inc. (WM)

The latest stats from [Waste Management Inc., WM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.68 million was inferior to 1.8 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.80.

During the past 100 days, Waste Management Inc.’s (WM) raw stochastic average was set at 22.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $157.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $159.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $154.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $155.84. The third major resistance level sits at $157.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $152.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $151.17. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $150.28.

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 62.51 billion based on 408,152K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 19,698 M and income totals 2,238 M. The company made 4,935 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 499,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.