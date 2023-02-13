WISH (ContextLogic Inc.) dropped -0.12 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

February 10, 2023, ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) trading session started at the price of $0.6348, that was -0.12% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6448 and dropped to $0.6114 before settling in for the closing price of $0.64. A 52-week range for WISH has been $0.44 – $2.67.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 36.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 54.80%. With a float of $582.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $673.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1218 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.64, operating margin of -18.57, and the pretax margin is -17.01.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ContextLogic Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ContextLogic Inc. is 4.40%, while institutional ownership is 46.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 58,989. In this transaction Chief Product Officer of this company sold 76,629 shares at a rate of $0.77, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 03, when Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 88,000 for $0.49, making the entire transaction worth $43,384. This insider now owns 76,629 shares in total.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.16) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -17.50 while generating a return on equity of -39.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.60% during the next five years compared to -17.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)

Looking closely at ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH), its last 5-days average volume was 19.86 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 19.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, ContextLogic Inc.’s (WISH) raw stochastic average was set at 35.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6098, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1312. However, in the short run, ContextLogic Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6526. Second resistance stands at $0.6654. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6860. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6192, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5986. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5858.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Key Stats

There are 677,000K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 433.57 million. As of now, sales total 2,085 M while income totals -361,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 125,000 K while its last quarter net income were -124,000 K.