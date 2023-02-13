X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -6.73%

A new trading day began on February 10, 2023, with X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) stock price up 3.19% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $0.94. XFOR’s price has ranged from $0.65 to $2.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -28.80%. With a float of $68.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.21 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 100 employees.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 35.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03, was worth 7,613. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 6,292 shares at a rate of $1.21, taking the stock ownership to the 661,806 shares.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.6 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.6 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (XFOR) raw stochastic average was set at 18.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0181, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2741. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.0031 in the near term. At $1.0363, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0828. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9234, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8769. The third support level lies at $0.8437 if the price breaches the second support level.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 113.80 million, the company has a total of 69,235K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -88,700 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -21,586 K.