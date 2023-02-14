-0.11% percent quarterly performance for Ares Management Corporation (ARES) is not indicative of the underlying story

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) on February 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $86.20, plunging -0.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $86.43 and dropped to $84.79 before settling in for the closing price of $85.34. Within the past 52 weeks, ARES’s price has moved between $53.15 and $87.50.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 27.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 155.00%. With a float of $132.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.63 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.50, operating margin of +21.34, and the pretax margin is +24.73.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ares Management Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 75.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 1,436,740. In this transaction Co-Founder & Exec. Chairman of this company sold 16,879 shares at a rate of $85.12, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 09, when Company’s Co-Founder & Exec. Chairman sold 156,477 for $86.28, making the entire transaction worth $13,501,269. This insider now owns 16,879 shares in total.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.74) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.07 while generating a return on equity of 25.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 155.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.65% during the next five years compared to 11.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) Trading Performance Indicators

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ares Management Corporation (ARES)

Looking closely at Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES), its last 5-days average volume was 1.28 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.38.

During the past 100 days, Ares Management Corporation’s (ARES) raw stochastic average was set at 91.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $75.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $70.93.

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 24.13 billion based on 294,186K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,212 M and income totals 408,840 K. The company made 801,290 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -35,550 K in sales during its previous quarter.