Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

1.85% volatility in Rio Tinto Group (RIO) last month: This is a red flag warning

Markets

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) kicked off on February 13, 2023, at the price of $73.06, up 0.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $74.03 and dropped to $72.88 before settling in for the closing price of $73.32. Over the past 52 weeks, RIO has traded in a range of $50.92-$84.01.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 13.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 115.90%. With a float of $1.06 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 49000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.84, operating margin of +44.89, and the pretax margin is +46.92.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Rio Tinto Group is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +33.22 while generating a return on equity of 42.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 115.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.30% during the next five years compared to 38.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.86

Technical Analysis of Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

The latest stats from [Rio Tinto Group, RIO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.35 million was inferior to 2.79 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.65.

During the past 100 days, Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) raw stochastic average was set at 77.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $73.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $74.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $74.79. The third major resistance level sits at $75.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.49. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $72.09.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 124.69 billion has total of 1,249,401K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 63,495 M in contrast with the sum of 21,094 M annual income.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

BIRD (Allbirds Inc.) climbed 0.35 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on February 13, 2023, with Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) stock priced at $2.85, up 0.35% from the previous day...
Read more

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) average volume reaches $2.17M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Shaun Noe -
Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) on February 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $16.92, plunging -0.59% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Investors must take note of Antero Midstream Corporation’s (AM) performance last week, which was 2.27%.

Sana Meer -
February 13, 2023, Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) trading session started at the price of $10.70, that was 0.93% jump from the session before....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.