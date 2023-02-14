10.86% volatility in Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) last month: This is a red flag warning

On February 13, 2023, Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) opened at $16.21, lower -1.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.25 and dropped to $15.48 before settling in for the closing price of $16.31. Price fluctuations for UPST have ranged from $12.01 to $161.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -101.30% at the time writing. With a float of $69.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.67 million.

In an organization with 1497 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Upstart Holdings Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 39.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 49,128. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 2,300 shares at a rate of $21.36, taking the stock ownership to the 290,585 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 30, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,200 for $18.82, making the entire transaction worth $60,224. This insider now owns 290,585 shares in total.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +15.96 while generating a return on equity of 24.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -101.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.79 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.87 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.90.

During the past 100 days, Upstart Holdings Inc.’s (UPST) raw stochastic average was set at 28.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 119.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 94.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.76. However, in the short run, Upstart Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.40. Second resistance stands at $16.71. The third major resistance level sits at $17.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.17. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.86.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) Key Stats

There are currently 81,877K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.34 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 848,590 K according to its annual income of 135,440 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 157,230 K and its income totaled -56,220 K.