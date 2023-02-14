14.07% volatility in Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) last month: This is a red flag warning

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) kicked off on February 10, 2023, at the price of $0.5007, up 2.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.56 and dropped to $0.4801 before settling in for the closing price of $0.51. Over the past 52 weeks, SIDU has traded in a range of $0.38-$10.87.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -137.30%. With a float of $10.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.18 million.

In an organization with 37 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -135.20, operating margin of -249.41, and the pretax margin is -265.92.

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -265.92 while generating a return on equity of -183.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -137.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sidus Space Inc.’s (SIDU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 9.11 million. That was better than the volume of 5.03 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Sidus Space Inc.’s (SIDU) raw stochastic average was set at 7.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 376.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 166.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1162, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1863. However, in the short run, Sidus Space Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5666. Second resistance stands at $0.6033. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6465. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4435. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4068.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.60 million has total of 17,993K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,410 K in contrast with the sum of -3,750 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,320 K and last quarter income was -3,930 K.