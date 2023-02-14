2.26% percent quarterly performance for American International Group Inc. (AIG) is not indicative of the underlying story

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) on February 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $61.35, soaring 1.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.07 and dropped to $61.22 before settling in for the closing price of $61.32. Within the past 52 weeks, AIG’s price has moved between $47.05 and $65.73.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was -0.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 257.40%. With a float of $740.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $763.05 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 36600 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of American International Group Inc. is 0.29%, while institutional ownership is 92.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 1,680,000,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 80,000,000 shares at a rate of $21.00, taking the stock ownership to the 501,145,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 720,000 for $25.00, making the entire transaction worth $18,000,000. This insider now owns 720,000 shares in total.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.1) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +18.03 while generating a return on equity of 14.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 257.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.68% during the next five years compared to 77.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) Trading Performance Indicators

American International Group Inc. (AIG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.85, a number that is poised to hit 1.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American International Group Inc. (AIG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.27 million, its volume of 4.02 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.24.

During the past 100 days, American International Group Inc.’s (AIG) raw stochastic average was set at 83.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $62.28 in the near term. At $62.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $63.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.90. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $60.58.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 45.70 billion based on 742,980K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 52,057 M and income totals 9,388 M. The company made 14,602 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,709 M in sales during its previous quarter.