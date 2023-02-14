3.19% volatility in QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) last month: This is a red flag warning

February 13, 2023, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) trading session started at the price of $129.46, that was 1.43% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $131.43 and dropped to $128.39 before settling in for the closing price of $128.99. A 52-week range for QCOM has been $101.93 – $175.48.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 14.70% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 45.10%. With a float of $1.11 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.12 billion.

In an organization with 51000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.84, operating margin of +33.49, and the pretax margin is +33.93.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward QUALCOMM Incorporated stocks. The insider ownership of QUALCOMM Incorporated is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 74.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 03, was worth 3,632,290. In this transaction President QTL & Global Affairs of this company sold 27,626 shares at a rate of $131.48, taking the stock ownership to the 23,637 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 03, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 2,084 for $111.09, making the entire transaction worth $231,512. This insider now owns 2,664 shares in total.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.87) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +29.38 while generating a return on equity of 92.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.24% during the next five years compared to 47.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.46, a number that is poised to hit 2.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.28 million. That was inferior than the volume of 8.58 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.40.

During the past 100 days, QUALCOMM Incorporated’s (QCOM) raw stochastic average was set at 76.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $121.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $128.62. However, in the short run, QUALCOMM Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $132.05. Second resistance stands at $133.26. The third major resistance level sits at $135.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $129.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $127.18. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $125.97.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Key Stats

There are 1,115,000K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 147.63 billion. As of now, sales total 44,200 M while income totals 12,936 M. Its latest quarter income was 9,463 M while its last quarter net income were 2,235 M.