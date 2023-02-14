4.75% percent quarterly performance for Apple Inc. (AAPL) is not indicative of the underlying story

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) on February 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $150.952, soaring 1.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $154.26 and dropped to $150.92 before settling in for the closing price of $151.01. Within the past 52 weeks, AAPL’s price has moved between $124.17 and $179.61.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 8.90%. With a float of $15.81 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.89 billion.

The firm has a total of 164000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.31, operating margin of +30.29, and the pretax margin is +30.20.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Consumer Electronics industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Apple Inc. is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 60.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 3,004,144. In this transaction Principal Accounting Officer of this company sold 20,200 shares at a rate of $148.72, taking the stock ownership to the 31,505 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 28, when Company’s Senior Vice President, CFO sold 176,299 for $155.95, making the entire transaction worth $27,493,275. This insider now owns 110,673 shares in total.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +25.31 while generating a return on equity of 175.46.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.13% during the next five years compared to 21.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.89, a number that is poised to hit 1.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Apple Inc., AAPL], we can find that recorded value of 64.62 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 75.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.99.

During the past 100 days, Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) raw stochastic average was set at 85.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $139.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $147.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $155.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $156.35. The third major resistance level sits at $158.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $151.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $149.67. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $148.42.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2431.95 billion based on 15,821,946K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 394,328 M and income totals 99,803 M. The company made 117,154 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 29,998 M in sales during its previous quarter.