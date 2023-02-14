Search
51.18% percent quarterly performance for Alteryx Inc. (AYX) is not indicative of the underlying story

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) kicked off on February 10, 2023, at the price of $67.415, up 4.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.95 and dropped to $62.76 before settling in for the closing price of $60.09. Over the past 52 weeks, AYX has traded in a range of $39.55-$76.35.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 44.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -624.70%. With a float of $52.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.67 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2824 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +86.12, operating margin of -30.08, and the pretax margin is -36.68.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Alteryx Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 286,650. In this transaction President & CRO of this company sold 6,500 shares at a rate of $44.10, taking the stock ownership to the 105,793 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 11, when Company’s Director sold 20,000 for $61.87, making the entire transaction worth $1,237,333. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.6) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -37.24 while generating a return on equity of -110.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -624.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.00% during the next five years compared to -37.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Alteryx Inc.’s (AYX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alteryx Inc. (AYX)

Looking closely at Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX), its last 5-days average volume was 2.71 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.82.

During the past 100 days, Alteryx Inc.’s (AYX) raw stochastic average was set at 79.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 65.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.83. However, in the short run, Alteryx Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $66.99. Second resistance stands at $71.07. The third major resistance level sits at $73.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.69. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $54.61.

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.15 billion has total of 69,093K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 536,140 K in contrast with the sum of -179,680 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 215,710 K and last quarter income was -74,510 K.

