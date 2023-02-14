Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

60.39% percent quarterly performance for Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is not indicative of the underlying story

Analyst Insights

On February 13, 2023, Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) opened at $178.215, higher 3.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $181.00 and dropped to $175.82 before settling in for the closing price of $174.15. Price fluctuations for META have ranged from $88.09 to $236.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 23.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -41.70% at the time writing. With a float of $2.20 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.64 billion.

The firm has a total of 86482 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.63, operating margin of +28.78, and the pretax margin is +24.71.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Meta Platforms Inc. is 0.23%, while institutional ownership is 75.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 08, was worth 62,130. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 327 shares at a rate of $190.00, taking the stock ownership to the 23,782 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s Chief Business Officer sold 23,317 for $191.00, making the entire transaction worth $4,453,566. This insider now owns 4,136 shares in total.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.89) by -$0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +19.90 while generating a return on equity of 18.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.63% during the next five years compared to 5.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Meta Platforms Inc. (META). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.36, a number that is poised to hit 2.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Meta Platforms Inc., META], we can find that recorded value of 37.05 million was better than the volume posted last year of 36.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.75.

During the past 100 days, Meta Platforms Inc.’s (META) raw stochastic average was set at 83.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $136.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $151.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $181.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $183.93. The third major resistance level sits at $186.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $176.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $173.57. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $171.32.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) Key Stats

There are currently 2,592,639K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 475.27 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 116,609 M according to its annual income of 23,200 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 32,165 M and its income totaled 4,653 M.

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

