$652.41K in average volume shows that Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) is heading in the right direction

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) kicked off on February 13, 2023, at the price of $4.32, down -5.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.32 and dropped to $4.055 before settling in for the closing price of $4.33. Over the past 52 weeks, AKTS has traded in a range of $2.28-$7.13.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 99.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -7.50%. With a float of $54.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.58 million.

The firm has a total of 205 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Akoustis Technologies Inc. is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 49.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 6,646. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 2,340 shares at a rate of $2.84, taking the stock ownership to the 505,502 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 19, when Company’s EVP of Business Development sold 1,480 for $3.14, making the entire transaction worth $4,647. This insider now owns 215,987 shares in total.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.19) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s (AKTS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Akoustis Technologies Inc., AKTS], we can find that recorded value of 0.92 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s (AKTS) raw stochastic average was set at 68.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.42. The third major resistance level sits at $4.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.73.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 298.07 million has total of 71,554K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 15,350 K in contrast with the sum of -59,030 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,570 K and last quarter income was -19,090 K.