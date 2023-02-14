9.07% percent quarterly performance for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) is not indicative of the underlying story

On February 10, 2023, IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) opened at $228.56, lower -3.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $230.00 and dropped to $222.32 before settling in for the closing price of $230.31. Price fluctuations for IQV have ranged from $165.75 to $256.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 15.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 246.20% at the time writing. With a float of $184.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $186.50 million.

The firm has a total of 85000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.05, operating margin of +12.68, and the pretax margin is +9.46.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of IQVIA Holdings Inc. is 0.78%, while institutional ownership is 91.10%.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.38) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +7.57 while generating a return on equity of 18.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 246.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.65% during the next five years compared to 59.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.14, a number that is poised to hit 2.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [IQVIA Holdings Inc., IQV], we can find that recorded value of 1.04 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.79.

During the past 100 days, IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s (IQV) raw stochastic average was set at 75.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $217.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $212.50. Now, the first resistance to watch is $227.79. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $232.73. The third major resistance level sits at $235.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $220.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $217.37. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $212.43.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) Key Stats

There are currently 185,740K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 42.78 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 13,874 M according to its annual income of 966,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,562 M and its income totaled 283,000 K.