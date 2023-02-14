Search
Steve Mayer
A look at 89bio Inc.’s (ETNB) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) kicked off on February 13, 2023, at the price of $13.98, down -1.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.24 and dropped to $13.62 before settling in for the closing price of $13.97. Over the past 52 weeks, ETNB has traded in a range of $2.00-$15.50.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -45.70%. With a float of $46.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.25 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 41 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of 89bio Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 08, was worth 21,327. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,480 shares at a rate of $14.41, taking the stock ownership to the 32,868 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,592 for $13.04, making the entire transaction worth $46,848. This insider now owns 35,368 shares in total.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$1.23 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$1.05) by -$0.18. This company achieved a return on equity of -54.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at 89bio Inc.’s (ETNB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 89bio Inc. (ETNB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.04 million, its volume of 1.58 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, 89bio Inc.’s (ETNB) raw stochastic average was set at 83.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.11 in the near term. At $14.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.24. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.87.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 672.36 million has total of 50,561K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -90,120 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -26,805 K.

