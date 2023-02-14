A look at Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s (OPAD) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

February 13, 2023, Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) trading session started at the price of $0.9022, that was -4.43% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9277 and dropped to $0.8314 before settling in for the closing price of $0.88. A 52-week range for OPAD has been $0.38 – $6.37.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 108.90%. With a float of $205.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $247.15 million.

The firm has a total of 1000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.04, operating margin of +0.95, and the pretax margin is +0.32.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Offerpad Solutions Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Offerpad Solutions Inc. is 6.20%, while institutional ownership is 69.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 235,887. In this transaction Director of this company bought 140,359 shares at a rate of $1.68, taking the stock ownership to the 1,378,106 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Director bought 359,641 for $1.70, making the entire transaction worth $610,347. This insider now owns 1,237,747 shares in total.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.06) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +0.31 while generating a return on equity of 2.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 108.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Offerpad Solutions Inc., OPAD], we can find that recorded value of 0.79 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s (OPAD) raw stochastic average was set at 46.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 228.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 148.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6703, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8707. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9020. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9630. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9983. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8057, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7704. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7094.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) Key Stats

There are 246,969K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 177.66 million. As of now, sales total 2,070 M while income totals 6,460 K. Its latest quarter income was 821,730 K while its last quarter net income were -80,020 K.