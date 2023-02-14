A major move is in the offing as Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) market cap hits 203.46 million

February 13, 2023, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) trading session started at the price of $0.8547, that was -1.17% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8981 and dropped to $0.7507 before settling in for the closing price of $0.80. A 52-week range for AKBA has been $0.24 – $2.93.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 168.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 38.50%. With a float of $181.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $183.88 million.

The firm has a total of 426 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.28, operating margin of -124.23, and the pretax margin is -132.43.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 29.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 416. In this transaction SVP, Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 1,147 shares at a rate of $0.36, taking the stock ownership to the 418,016 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03, when Company’s Director sold 4,567 for $0.36, making the entire transaction worth $1,653. This insider now owns 43,430 shares in total.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.31) by $0.46. This company achieved a net margin of -132.43 while generating a return on equity of -174.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Akebia Therapeutics Inc., AKBA], we can find that recorded value of 4.67 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKBA) raw stochastic average was set at 57.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 204.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 111.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6076, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4185. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8772. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9614. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0246. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7298, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6666. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5824.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Key Stats

There are 183,962K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 203.46 million. As of now, sales total 213,580 K while income totals -282,840 K. Its latest quarter income was 48,960 K while its last quarter net income were -51,870 K.