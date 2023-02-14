A major move is in the offing as Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) market cap hits 471.71 million

February 13, 2023, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) trading session started at the price of $4.23, that was 4.23% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.44 and dropped to $4.16 before settling in for the closing price of $4.26. A 52-week range for ATRA has been $2.83 – $15.28.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 38.40%. With a float of $93.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.19 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 334 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.08, operating margin of -431.86, and the pretax margin is -359.10.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 13,568. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 2,485 shares at a rate of $5.46, taking the stock ownership to the 188,849 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s President and CEO sold 15,591 for $4.49, making the entire transaction worth $70,004. This insider now owns 441,696 shares in total.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.93) by $1.11. This company achieved a net margin of -359.12 while generating a return on equity of -112.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.08 million, its volume of 1.16 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ATRA) raw stochastic average was set at 57.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.67. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.53 in the near term. At $4.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.97.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) Key Stats

There are 95,927K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 471.71 million. As of now, sales total 20,340 K while income totals -340,140 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,460 K while its last quarter net income were -84,090 K.