A major move is in the offing as Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) market cap hits 157.33 million

Company News

On February 13, 2023, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSN) opened at $3.64, higher 5.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.64 and dropped to $3.27 before settling in for the closing price of $3.44. Price fluctuations for FUSN have ranged from $1.98 to $8.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 0.40% at the time writing. With a float of $38.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.68 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 86 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 59.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 90,132. In this transaction Director of this company bought 44,400 shares at a rate of $2.03, taking the stock ownership to the 56,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 27, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 4,511 for $6.03, making the entire transaction worth $27,201. This insider now owns 318,147 shares in total.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.53) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -5628.26 while generating a return on equity of -30.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 16.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 82.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.12 million, its volume of 0.19 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (FUSN) raw stochastic average was set at 77.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.75 in the near term. At $3.88, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.14. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.01.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSN) Key Stats

There are currently 44,763K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 157.33 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,440 K according to its annual income of -81,050 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 170 K and its income totaled -24,010 K.

Newsletter

 

