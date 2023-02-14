A major move is in the offing as Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) market cap hits 25.19 billion

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) on February 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $33.71, soaring 1.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.275 and dropped to $33.56 before settling in for the closing price of $33.64. Within the past 52 weeks, WY’s price has moved between $27.36 and $42.86.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.90% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 225.80%. With a float of $725.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $740.06 million.

The firm has a total of 9214 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Specialty industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Weyerhaeuser Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 64,800. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 1,800 shares at a rate of $36.00, taking the stock ownership to the 567,381 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s Director bought 3,500 for $38.76, making the entire transaction worth $135,660. This insider now owns 30,746 shares in total.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.18) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 225.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 44.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) Trading Performance Indicators

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Weyerhaeuser Company, WY], we can find that recorded value of 4.28 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, Weyerhaeuser Company’s (WY) raw stochastic average was set at 79.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $34.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $34.73. The third major resistance level sits at $35.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.30. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.03.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 25.19 billion based on 735,917K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,184 M and income totals 1,880 M. The company made 1,823 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 11,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.