Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) 20 Days SMA touches 7.04%: The odds favor the bear

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) on February 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $81.57, soaring 2.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $84.15 and dropped to $80.90 before settling in for the closing price of $81.48. Within the past 52 weeks, AMD’s price has moved between $54.57 and $127.17.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 30.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 24.70%. With a float of $1.61 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.61 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 15500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.85, operating margin of +5.74, and the pretax margin is +5.02.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 70.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 09, was worth 257,640. In this transaction EVP, Computing & Graphics of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $85.88, taking the stock ownership to the 155,232 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 06, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer & EVP sold 30,000 for $85.19, making the entire transaction worth $2,555,727. This insider now owns 1,516,945 shares in total.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.03) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +5.59 while generating a return on equity of 4.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.12% during the next five years compared to 44.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.89, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Looking closely at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), its last 5-days average volume was 52.14 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 59.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.57.

During the past 100 days, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s (AMD) raw stochastic average was set at 83.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 65.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $79.18. However, in the short run, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $84.55. Second resistance stands at $85.98. The third major resistance level sits at $87.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $81.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $79.48. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $78.05.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 136.88 billion based on 1,612,356K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 23,601 M and income totals 1,320 M. The company made 5,599 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 21,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.