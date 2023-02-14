Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) volume exceeds 20.33 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) kicked off on February 13, 2023, at the price of $12.47, up 1.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.20 and dropped to $11.98 before settling in for the closing price of $12.52. Over the past 52 weeks, AFRM has traded in a range of $8.62-$54.49.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 9.80%. With a float of $221.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $293.68 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2552 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.30, operating margin of -43.88, and the pretax margin is -53.72.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Affirm Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 83.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 288,791. In this transaction Director of this company sold 17,287 shares at a rate of $16.71, taking the stock ownership to the 34,573 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 03, when Company’s Director sold 17,287 for $9.18, making the entire transaction worth $158,772. This insider now owns 51,860 shares in total.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.65 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.63) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -52.43 while generating a return on equity of -27.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Affirm Holdings Inc.’s (AFRM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

Looking closely at Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), its last 5-days average volume was 31.26 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 21.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.75.

During the past 100 days, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s (AFRM) raw stochastic average was set at 28.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 156.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 120.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.20. However, in the short run, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.27. Second resistance stands at $13.85. The third major resistance level sits at $14.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.41. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.83.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.91 billion has total of 290,150K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,349 M in contrast with the sum of -707,420 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 361,620 K and last quarter income was -251,270 K.