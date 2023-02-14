Altria Group Inc. (MO) with a beta value of 0.64 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On February 13, 2023, Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) opened at $47.42, higher 1.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.915 and dropped to $47.32 before settling in for the closing price of $47.24. Price fluctuations for MO have ranged from $40.35 to $57.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -44.60% at the time writing. With a float of $1.78 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.80 billion.

The firm has a total of 6000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.80, operating margin of +76.55, and the pretax margin is +35.72.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Tobacco industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Altria Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 59.60%.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.3) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +27.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -44.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.64% during the next five years compared to -28.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Altria Group Inc. (MO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 53.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.97, a number that is poised to hit 1.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Altria Group Inc. (MO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Altria Group Inc., MO], we can find that recorded value of 6.15 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 7.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.05.

During the past 100 days, Altria Group Inc.’s (MO) raw stochastic average was set at 66.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 20.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $48.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $48.29. The third major resistance level sits at $48.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $46.88.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) Key Stats

There are currently 1,792,173K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 83.79 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 25,096 M according to its annual income of 5,764 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,111 M and its income totaled 2,690 M.