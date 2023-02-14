America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -2.10% last month.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) on February 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $19.77, soaring 1.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.18 and dropped to $19.725 before settling in for the closing price of $19.76. Within the past 52 weeks, AMX’s price has moved between $15.34 and $21.32.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -2.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 144.80%. With a float of $3.13 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.18 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 178399 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.13, operating margin of +19.96, and the pretax margin is +12.00.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.29) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +8.27 while generating a return on equity of 22.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 144.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.11% during the next five years compared to 52.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) Trading Performance Indicators

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX)

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) saw its 5-day average volume 2.07 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s (AMX) raw stochastic average was set at 75.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.24 in the near term. At $20.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.53. The third support level lies at $19.33 if the price breaches the second support level.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 62.86 billion based on 3,180,000K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 41,564 M and income totals 9,348 M. The company made 10,595 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 887,680 K in sales during its previous quarter.