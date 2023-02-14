Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) last year’s performance of -16.63% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

February 13, 2023, Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) trading session started at the price of $115.17, that was 1.53% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $116.715 and dropped to $114.55 before settling in for the closing price of $114.77. A 52-week range for AMAT has been $71.12 – $143.79.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 11.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 16.10%. With a float of $834.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $853.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 33000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.30, operating margin of +29.96, and the pretax margin is +29.59.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Applied Materials Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Applied Materials Inc. is 0.35%, while institutional ownership is 79.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 20, was worth 40,641. In this transaction Director of this company sold 377 shares at a rate of $107.80, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s GVP, Applied Global Services sold 29 for $91.46, making the entire transaction worth $2,652. This insider now owns 87,532 shares in total.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 7/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.79) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +25.40 while generating a return on equity of 53.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.80% during the next five years compared to 18.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.44, a number that is poised to hit 1.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)

Looking closely at Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT), its last 5-days average volume was 5.1 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.09.

During the past 100 days, Applied Materials Inc.’s (AMAT) raw stochastic average was set at 84.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $108.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $100.68. However, in the short run, Applied Materials Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $117.31. Second resistance stands at $118.10. The third major resistance level sits at $119.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $115.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $113.77. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $112.98.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Key Stats

There are 843,078K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 99.37 billion. As of now, sales total 25,785 M while income totals 6,525 M. Its latest quarter income was 6,749 M while its last quarter net income were 1,591 M.