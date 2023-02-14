Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) posted a -5.00% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) on February 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $60.56, plunging -0.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.6699 and dropped to $59.90 before settling in for the closing price of $62.79. Within the past 52 weeks, AXSM’s price has moved between $20.63 and $82.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -25.30%. With a float of $35.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.70 million.

The firm has a total of 108 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 18.43%, while institutional ownership is 60.40%.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.21) by $0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 105.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.07, a number that is poised to hit -1.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Axsome Therapeutics Inc., AXSM], we can find that recorded value of 1.04 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.73.

During the past 100 days, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s (AXSM) raw stochastic average was set at 54.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $63.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $65.69. The third major resistance level sits at $67.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.15. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $56.39.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.71 billion based on 43,426K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -130,400 K. The company made 16,850 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -44,820 K in sales during its previous quarter.