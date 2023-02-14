Azenta Inc. (AZTA) is -22.63% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on February 13, 2023, with Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) stock priced at $45.47, up 0.65% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.47 and dropped to $44.46 before settling in for the closing price of $44.80. AZTA’s price has ranged from $37.61 to $89.20 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 1.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 61.30%. With a float of $69.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.54 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3700 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.52, operating margin of -4.32, and the pretax margin is -1.79.

Azenta Inc. (AZTA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 501,544. In this transaction EVP & Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 8,625 shares at a rate of $58.15, taking the stock ownership to the 29,467 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer bought 4,350 for $57.62, making the entire transaction worth $250,647. This insider now owns 100,571 shares in total.

Azenta Inc. (AZTA) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.12 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -2.03 while generating a return on equity of -0.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -24.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Azenta Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Azenta Inc. (AZTA)

The latest stats from [Azenta Inc., AZTA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.23 million was superior to 1.01 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.44.

During the past 100 days, Azenta Inc.’s (AZTA) raw stochastic average was set at 28.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.50. Now, the first resistance to watch is $45.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $46.02. The third major resistance level sits at $46.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.00. The third support level lies at $43.53 if the price breaches the second support level.

Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.19 billion, the company has a total of 69,054K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 555,500 K while annual income is 2,133 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 137,570 K while its latest quarter income was -20,770 K.