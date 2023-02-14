BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.75 million

February 13, 2023, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) trading session started at the price of $48.30, that was 3.19% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.95 and dropped to $48.2101 before settling in for the closing price of $48.32. A 52-week range for BWA has been $31.14 – $50.79.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 10.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 77.80%. With a float of $232.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $234.13 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 52700 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward BorgWarner Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of BorgWarner Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 255,101. In this transaction EVP, CAO, Gen Counsel & Sec of this company sold 6,305 shares at a rate of $40.46, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s EVP, CAO, Gen Counsel & Sec sold 17,543 for $40.27, making the entire transaction worth $706,474. This insider now owns 40,380 shares in total.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.04) by $0.2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.09% during the next five years compared to 3.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.99, a number that is poised to hit 1.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.03 million, its volume of 3.56 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.27.

During the past 100 days, BorgWarner Inc.’s (BWA) raw stochastic average was set at 95.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.68. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $50.47 in the near term. At $51.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $52.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $46.99.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) Key Stats

There are 234,154K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.59 billion. As of now, sales total 14,838 M while income totals 537,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,060 M while its last quarter net income were 273,000 K.