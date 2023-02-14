Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) kicked off at the price of $65.64: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on February 10, 2023, with Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) stock priced at $64.39, up 1.22% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.7399 and dropped to $64.385 before settling in for the closing price of $64.85. BYD’s price has ranged from $46.10 to $72.72 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 8.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 442.60%. With a float of $74.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.74 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 15114 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.71, operating margin of +28.75, and the pretax margin is +23.31.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. The insider ownership of Boyd Gaming Corporation is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 69.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 09, was worth 7,836,000. In this transaction Co-Executive Chair of this company sold 120,000 shares at a rate of $65.30, taking the stock ownership to the 4,384,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 08, when Company’s Co-Executive Chair sold 122,000 for $65.31, making the entire transaction worth $7,967,895. This insider now owns 4,504,000 shares in total.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.48 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +17.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 442.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.50% during the next five years compared to 17.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Boyd Gaming Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.87, a number that is poised to hit 1.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD)

Looking closely at Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD), its last 5-days average volume was 1.14 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.65.

During the past 100 days, Boyd Gaming Corporation’s (BYD) raw stochastic average was set at 94.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.87. However, in the short run, Boyd Gaming Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $66.12. Second resistance stands at $66.61. The third major resistance level sits at $67.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.90. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $63.42.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.77 billion, the company has a total of 104,375K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,555 M while annual income is 639,380 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 922,920 K while its latest quarter income was 172,680 K.