Can GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s (WGS) drop of -12.21% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On February 13, 2023, GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) opened at $0.41, lower -0.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.44 and dropped to $0.3898 before settling in for the closing price of $0.40. Price fluctuations for WGS have ranged from $0.22 to $3.79 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 1.90% at the time writing. With a float of $198.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $380.76 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.46, operating margin of -207.66, and the pretax margin is -115.64.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of GeneDx Holdings Corp. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 41.10%.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -115.64 while generating a return on equity of -60.10.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS)

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) saw its 5-day average volume 4.5 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s (WGS) raw stochastic average was set at 21.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 126.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3473, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1171. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4317 in the near term. At $0.4610, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4819. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3815, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3606. The third support level lies at $0.3313 if the price breaches the second support level.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) Key Stats

There are currently 386,795K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 323.00 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 212,200 K according to its annual income of -245,390 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 83,230 K and its income totaled -77,580 K.