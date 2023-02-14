Search
Can LogicMark Inc.’s (LGMK) drop of -18.67% in a week be considered a lucky break?

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) kicked off on February 13, 2023, at the price of $0.245, down -4.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.25 and dropped to $0.2176 before settling in for the closing price of $0.24. Over the past 52 weeks, LGMK has traded in a range of $0.21-$2.97.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 5.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -94.90%. With a float of $8.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.61 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 19 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.08, operating margin of -30.20, and the pretax margin is -114.78.

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of LogicMark Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 7.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 22, was worth 11,460. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.15, taking the stock ownership to the 27,645 shares.

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2019, the organization reported $0.2 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -116.82 while generating a return on equity of -59.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -94.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at LogicMark Inc.’s (LGMK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.20

Technical Analysis of LogicMark Inc. (LGMK)

The latest stats from [LogicMark Inc., LGMK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.8 million was inferior to 2.33 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, LogicMark Inc.’s (LGMK) raw stochastic average was set at 2.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 112.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4050, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9148. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2475. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2649. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2799. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2151, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2001. The third support level lies at $0.1827 if the price breaches the second support level.

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.18 million has total of 20,194K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,020 K in contrast with the sum of -11,710 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,750 K and last quarter income was -2,090 K.

