Can Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) drop of -6.43% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) kicked off on February 13, 2023, at the price of $18.65, up 0.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.065 and dropped to $18.28 before settling in for the closing price of $18.85. Over the past 52 weeks, RIVN has traded in a range of $15.28-$71.50.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 54.50%. With a float of $801.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $918.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 10422 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1203.64, operating margin of -7672.73, and the pretax margin is -8523.64.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Rivian Automotive Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 69.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 111,650. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,257 shares at a rate of $34.28, taking the stock ownership to the 77,894 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 14,235 for $34.92, making the entire transaction worth $497,149. This insider now owns 81,151 shares in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$1.62 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.63) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8523.64 while generating a return on equity of -40.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -17.59, a number that is poised to hit -1.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

The latest stats from [Rivian Automotive Inc., RIVN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 19.35 million was inferior to 28.76 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.45.

During the past 100 days, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 16.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.54. The third major resistance level sits at $20.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.97. The third support level lies at $17.66 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 17.95 billion has total of 920,956K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 55,000 K in contrast with the sum of -4,688 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 536,000 K and last quarter income was -1,724 M.