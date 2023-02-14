Search
Can SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s (SILV) drop of -3.68% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on February 13, 2023, with SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) stock priced at $5.33, up 3.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.57 and dropped to $5.28 before settling in for the closing price of $5.34. SILV’s price has ranged from $4.58 to $10.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 131.20%. With a float of $140.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.16 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 838 workers is very important to gauge.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of SilverCrest Metals Inc. is 3.08%, while institutional ownership is 58.61%.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -10.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 131.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 297.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV)

The latest stats from [SilverCrest Metals Inc., SILV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.72 million was superior to 1.36 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s (SILV) raw stochastic average was set at 33.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.74. The third major resistance level sits at $5.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.16. The third support level lies at $5.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 809.36 million, the company has a total of 147,156K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -22,760 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,720 K while its latest quarter income was 25,210 K.

