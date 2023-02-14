Cano Health Inc. (CANO) volume exceeds 5.7 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On February 13, 2023, Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) opened at $1.56, lower -3.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.61 and dropped to $1.48 before settling in for the closing price of $1.59. Price fluctuations for CANO have ranged from $0.98 to $9.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 75.20% at the time writing. With a float of $170.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $232.31 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2150 employees.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cano Health Inc. is 11.80%, while institutional ownership is 68.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 2,043,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 300,000 shares at a rate of $6.81, taking the stock ownership to the 314,825 shares.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cano Health Inc. (CANO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cano Health Inc. (CANO)

Looking closely at Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO), its last 5-days average volume was 12.5 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 9.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Cano Health Inc.’s (CANO) raw stochastic average was set at 6.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 161.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3752, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.4012. However, in the short run, Cano Health Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6000. Second resistance stands at $1.6700. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4100. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3400.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Key Stats

There are currently 494,484K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 737.48 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,609 M according to its annual income of -18,020 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 665,030 K and its income totaled -54,230 K.