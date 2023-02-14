Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 16.18% last month.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) kicked off on February 13, 2023, at the price of $114.97, up 1.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $117.54 and dropped to $114.47 before settling in for the closing price of $115.39. Over the past 52 weeks, COF has traded in a range of $86.98-$160.54.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 2.40% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 420.00%. With a float of $377.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $383.40 million.

In an organization with 55100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Capital One Financial Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 91.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14, was worth 1,438,871. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 12,537 shares at a rate of $114.77, taking the stock ownership to the 3,757,022 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Chief Audit Officer sold 606 for $114.63, making the entire transaction worth $69,466. This insider now owns 7,793 shares in total.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $4.2 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $5.04) by -$0.84. This company achieved a net margin of +18.95 while generating a return on equity of 12.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 420.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.60% during the next five years compared to 31.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Capital One Financial Corporation’s (COF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 17.82, a number that is poised to hit 4.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 15.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.26 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.8 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.06.

During the past 100 days, Capital One Financial Corporation’s (COF) raw stochastic average was set at 84.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $102.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $106.68. However, in the short run, Capital One Financial Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $118.45. Second resistance stands at $119.53. The third major resistance level sits at $121.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $115.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $113.39. The third support level lies at $112.31 if the price breaches the second support level.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 44.83 billion has total of 381,699K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 38,373 M in contrast with the sum of 7,360 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,001 M and last quarter income was 1,232 M.