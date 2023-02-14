Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is 19.46% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on February 13, 2023, with Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) stock priced at $11.22, up 4.30% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.71 and dropped to $11.125 before settling in for the closing price of $11.16. CCL’s price has ranged from $6.11 to $23.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -7.00% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 39.00%. With a float of $1.03 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.26 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 85000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.70, operating margin of -32.19, and the pretax margin is -49.97.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Carnival Corporation & plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 50.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 1,175,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $11.76, taking the stock ownership to the 870,950 shares.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 8/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.57 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -50.07 while generating a return on equity of -63.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Carnival Corporation & plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) saw its 5-day average volume 42.3 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 41.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Carnival Corporation & plc’s (CCL) raw stochastic average was set at 85.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.19. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.86 in the near term. At $12.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.91. The third support level lies at $10.69 if the price breaches the second support level.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 14.98 billion, the company has a total of 1,113,479K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,168 M while annual income is -6,094 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,839 M while its latest quarter income was -1,599 M.