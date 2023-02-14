Centene Corporation (CNC) volume exceeds 4.7 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on February 13, 2023, with Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) stock priced at $72.99, up 0.47% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $73.395 and dropped to $72.12 before settling in for the closing price of $72.74. CNC’s price has ranged from $68.73 to $98.53 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 25.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -26.90%. With a float of $545.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $573.96 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 72500 employees.

Centene Corporation (CNC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. The insider ownership of Centene Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 98.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 273,486. In this transaction EVP, CFO of this company bought 3,800 shares at a rate of $71.97, taking the stock ownership to the 314,755 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 09, when Company’s EVP, CFO bought 3,000 for $71.89, making the entire transaction worth $215,670. This insider now owns 310,955 shares in total.

Centene Corporation (CNC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.3 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +0.83 while generating a return on equity of 4.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.19% during the next five years compared to 6.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Centene Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.03, a number that is poised to hit 2.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Centene Corporation (CNC)

Looking closely at Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), its last 5-days average volume was 5.55 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.03.

During the past 100 days, Centene Corporation’s (CNC) raw stochastic average was set at 22.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $83.29. However, in the short run, Centene Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $73.61. Second resistance stands at $74.14. The third major resistance level sits at $74.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $72.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $71.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $71.06.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 39.60 billion, the company has a total of 566,260K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 125,982 M while annual income is 1,347 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 35,865 M while its latest quarter income was 738,000 K.