China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) volume exceeds 5.23 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) kicked off on February 13, 2023, at the price of $5.14, up 43.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.6999 and dropped to $5.0643 before settling in for the closing price of $4.95. Over the past 52 weeks, CJJD has traded in a range of $1.43-$7.91.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 15.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 61.60%. With a float of $2.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.53 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 911 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.21, operating margin of -1.55, and the pretax margin is -1.28.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Pharmaceutical Retailers Industry. The insider ownership of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. is 7.05%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -1.94 while generating a return on equity of -12.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 22.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s (CJJD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.97

Technical Analysis of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD)

Looking closely at China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD), its last 5-days average volume was 1.12 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s (CJJD) raw stochastic average was set at 87.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 149.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 189.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.53. However, in the short run, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.18. Second resistance stands at $9.26. The third major resistance level sits at $10.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.99. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.91.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 130.50 million has total of 5,337K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 164,390 K in contrast with the sum of -3,190 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 35,699 K and last quarter income was -138 K.