Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) with a beta value of 1.49 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

February 13, 2023, Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) trading session started at the price of $3.42, that was -2.90% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.435 and dropped to $3.34 before settling in for the closing price of $3.45. A 52-week range for CDE has been $2.54 – $5.39.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.80% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -218.60%. With a float of $276.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $278.11 million.

The firm has a total of 2105 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Coeur Mining Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Coeur Mining Inc. is 1.54%, while institutional ownership is 76.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 4,507. In this transaction Chairman (non-executive) of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $4.51, taking the stock ownership to the 206,019 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 25, when Company’s SVP & Chief Operating Officer bought 11,760 for $4.26, making the entire transaction worth $50,086. This insider now owns 189,128 shares in total.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -218.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Coeur Mining Inc., CDE], we can find that recorded value of 3.4 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Coeur Mining Inc.’s (CDE) raw stochastic average was set at 41.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.47. The third major resistance level sits at $3.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.28. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.22.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) Key Stats

There are 280,939K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 932.94 million. As of now, sales total 832,830 K while income totals -31,320 K. Its latest quarter income was 182,990 K while its last quarter net income were -57,440 K.