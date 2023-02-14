Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 3,313 M

Company News

On February 13, 2023, Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) opened at $36.34, higher 1.13% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.83 and dropped to $36.24 before settling in for the closing price of $36.37. Price fluctuations for CAG have ranged from $30.06 to $41.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 8.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -30.80% at the time writing. With a float of $471.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $479.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 18000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.48, operating margin of +14.80, and the pretax margin is +8.96.

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Conagra Brands Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 84.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 06, was worth 2,045,000. In this transaction SVP, Corporate Controller of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $40.90, taking the stock ownership to the 22,717 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 18, when Company’s EVP, GC and Corp. Secretary sold 6,408 for $34.50, making the entire transaction worth $221,076. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 8/30/2022, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.52) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +7.70 while generating a return on equity of 10.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.30% during the next five years compared to 8.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 82.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG)

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) saw its 5-day average volume 3.66 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Conagra Brands Inc.’s (CAG) raw stochastic average was set at 49.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.30. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $36.99 in the near term. At $37.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $37.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.03. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $35.81.

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) Key Stats

There are currently 476,622K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 17.33 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,536 M according to its annual income of 888,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,313 M and its income totaled 381,900 K.

