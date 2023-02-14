Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) is 57.52% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

February 13, 2023, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) trading session started at the price of $0.78, that was -14.66% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8055 and dropped to $0.701 before settling in for the closing price of $0.86. A 52-week range for CELZ has been $0.33 – $5.14.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 109.40%. With a float of $13.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.07 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -59.57, operating margin of -3562.17, and the pretax margin is +21892.75.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 9.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 3,897. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $0.39, taking the stock ownership to the 112,087 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s President & CEO bought 15,000 for $0.40, making the entire transaction worth $5,965. This insider now owns 102,087 shares in total.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.15) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +21892.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 109.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 55.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 104.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ)

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) saw its 5-day average volume 29.53 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s (CELZ) raw stochastic average was set at 37.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 312.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 152.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4723, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6711. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7925 in the near term. At $0.8513, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8970. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6880, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6423. The third support level lies at $0.5835 if the price breaches the second support level.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) Key Stats

There are 14,076K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.49 million. As of now, sales total 90 K while income totals 19,210 K. Its latest quarter income was 60 K while its last quarter net income were -980 K.