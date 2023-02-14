Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.66 million

A new trading day began on February 13, 2023, with Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) stock priced at $2.25, up 0.88% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.30 and dropped to $2.24 before settling in for the closing price of $2.27. CRON’s price has ranged from $2.24 to $4.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 166.50% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -418.00%. With a float of $198.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $378.11 million.

The firm has a total of 626 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -29.58, operating margin of -264.55, and the pretax margin is -525.05.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Cronos Group Inc. is 46.84%, while institutional ownership is 11.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 307,581. In this transaction Director of this company bought 109,588 shares at a rate of $2.81, taking the stock ownership to the 1,049,988 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s Director bought 94,600 for $2.83, making the entire transaction worth $267,604. This insider now owns 973,277 shares in total.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -531.48 while generating a return on equity of -25.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -418.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cronos Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 24.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cronos Group Inc., CRON], we can find that recorded value of 1.86 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Cronos Group Inc.’s (CRON) raw stochastic average was set at 3.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.34. The third major resistance level sits at $2.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.22. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.19.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.19 billion, the company has a total of 380,575K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 74,440 K while annual income is -396,110 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 20,920 K while its latest quarter income was -36,990 K.