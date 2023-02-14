Deere & Company (DE) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.43 million

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) kicked off on February 13, 2023, at the price of $419.38, down -0.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $423.39 and dropped to $414.14 before settling in for the closing price of $417.79. Over the past 52 weeks, DE has traded in a range of $283.81-$448.40.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 11.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 22.60%. With a float of $296.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $300.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 82200 employees.

Deere & Company (DE) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Deere & Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 78.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 5,025,217. In this transaction Pres, WWC&F and Pwr Systems of this company sold 11,429 shares at a rate of $439.69, taking the stock ownership to the 13,147 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s Sr Advisor, Office of Chairman sold 10,910 for $442.79, making the entire transaction worth $4,830,881. This insider now owns 17,321 shares in total.

Deere & Company (DE) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2022, the organization reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $6.69) by -$0.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.20% during the next five years compared to 28.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Deere & Company’s (DE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 53.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 23.33, a number that is poised to hit 5.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 29.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Deere & Company (DE)

Looking closely at Deere & Company (NYSE: DE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.28 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 9.35.

During the past 100 days, Deere & Company’s (DE) raw stochastic average was set at 72.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $426.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $375.25. However, in the short run, Deere & Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $421.10. Second resistance stands at $426.87. The third major resistance level sits at $430.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $411.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $408.37. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $402.60.

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 120.53 billion has total of 297,157K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 52,577 M in contrast with the sum of 7,131 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 15,536 M and last quarter income was 2,246 M.