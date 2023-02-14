Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Analyst Insights

On February 13, 2023, DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) opened at $75.82, higher 0.74% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $76.599 and dropped to $75.44 before settling in for the closing price of $75.81. Price fluctuations for DD have ranged from $49.52 to $84.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales slided by -19.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 197.50% at the time writing. With a float of $453.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $499.40 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 28000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.92, operating margin of +15.53, and the pretax margin is +11.12.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of DuPont de Nemours Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.00%.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.95) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +7.77 while generating a return on equity of 3.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 197.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.44% during the next five years compared to -21.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD)

The latest stats from [DuPont de Nemours Inc., DD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.79 million was superior to 3.18 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.75.

During the past 100 days, DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s (DD) raw stochastic average was set at 92.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $76.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $77.30. The third major resistance level sits at $77.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $75.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $74.98. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $74.51.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) Key Stats

There are currently 496,789K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 34.96 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 16,653 M according to its annual income of 6,467 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,317 M and its income totaled 367,000 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Last month’s performance of 0.42% for Gentex Corporation (GNTX) is certainly impressive

Steve Mayer -
Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) on February 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $28.29, soaring 0.88% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) to new highs

Shaun Noe -
February 13, 2023, Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) trading session started at the price of $98.89, that was 0.94% jump from the session before....
Read more

17.13% percent quarterly performance for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) is not indicative of the underlying story

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on February 13, 2023, with Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) stock priced at $14.24, up 0.14% from...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.